Mike Pence was praised for his “courage” in certifying the 2020 election results and urged to run for president in a private meeting of House Republicans, a report says.

The former vice president was thanked for his actions on January 6 by Rep Chip Roy of Texas at a meeting of the Republican Study Committee, the largest conservative caucus.

Mr Roy stood and thanked Mr Pence for his “courage and standing for the Constitution and certifying” Joe Biden’s election win over Donald Trump, Rep French Hill of Arkansas told NBC News.

Mr Hill said that the comments received “sustained applause” in the meeting.

“I commend Vice President Pence for standing for the Constitution and doing his duty under duress,” Mr Hill said.

Other GOP lawmakers heaped praise on Mr Pence as they left the meeting at the Capitol Hill Club on Wednesday.

“Let me just say the vice president is a real moral force. He’s a real true leader and he’s earned the respect of Republicans and other Americans all over this country,” said Rep. Andy Barr, of Kentucky.

Rep Don Bacon, of Nebraska, told reporters after the meeting that “people were encouraging him in there” to run for the White House.

Mr Trump is a favourite among Republicans to secure the party’s nomination in 2024, despite expected competition from Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Neither Mr Trump nor Mr Pence has yet confirmed they will be running in two years.