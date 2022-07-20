Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

GOP lawmakers praised Pence for his ‘courage’ in defying Trump on Jan 6 in closed-door meeting

Former vice president reportedly received praise during meeting of the Republican Study Committee

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 20 July 2022 21:09
Comments
<p>US Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes for President at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021.</p>

US Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes for President at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mike Pence was praised for his “courage” in certifying the 2020 election results and urged to run for president in a private meeting of House Republicans, a report says.

The former vice president was thanked for his actions on January 6 by Rep Chip Roy of Texas at a meeting of the Republican Study Committee, the largest conservative caucus.

Mr Roy stood and thanked Mr Pence for his “courage and standing for the Constitution and certifying” Joe Biden’s election win over Donald Trump, Rep French Hill of Arkansas told NBC News.

Mr Hill said that the comments received “sustained applause” in the meeting.

“I commend Vice President Pence for standing for the Constitution and doing his duty under duress,” Mr Hill said.

Recommended

Other GOP lawmakers heaped praise on Mr Pence as they left the meeting at the Capitol Hill Club on Wednesday.

“Let me just say the vice president is a real moral force. He’s a real true leader and he’s earned the respect of Republicans and other Americans all over this country,” said Rep. Andy Barr, of Kentucky.

Rep Don Bacon, of Nebraska, told reporters after the meeting that “people were encouraging him in there” to run for the White House.

Mr Trump is a favourite among Republicans to secure the party’s nomination in 2024, despite expected competition from Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Neither Mr Trump nor Mr Pence has yet confirmed they will be running in two years.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in