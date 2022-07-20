✕ Close Roger Stone claims Steve Bannon blackmailed Trump to get pardon

Jan 6 select committee chair Bennie Thompson has tested positive for Covid-19, it has been announced. The Democratic congressman says he is suffering only mild symptoms, and the panel’s primetime hearing on Thursday is expected to go ahead as planned.

The hearing will reportedly feature two former White House aides who will testify as to what the ex-president was doing while a mob of his supporters violently stormed the US Capitol.

The hearing, which committee member Jamie Raskin said would be a “moment of reckoning” for the US, is set to focus on Mr Trump’s inaction during the attack. The panel has already showcased witness testimony about the former president’s behaviour during the riot, including that he refused to send a tweet calling the crowd off and that he may have suggested they were right to call for Mike Pence to be hanged.

Meanwhile, at the start of the trial of Trump ally Steve Bannon for criminal contempt of Congress, the former president’s longtime lieutenant and hardcore right-wing agitator claimed to have still been negotiating with the panel when the charge against him was brought. Prosecutors say he deliberately “decided he was above the law”.