Republicans on the House Oversight Committee faced hecklers as they announced the beginning of contempt of Congress proceedings against Hillary Clinton.

Chairman James Comer joined Reps. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Andy Biggs of Ohio, Michael Cloud of Texas and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania to announce proceedings to hold the former secretary of state and first lady in contempt of Congress for her unwillingness to comply with a subpoena regarding the committee’s ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

“We are going to hold both Clintons in criminal contempt of Congress,” Comer said to reporters on Wednesday. “We believe that because this subpoena was issued in a bipartisan fashion.”

But the press conference went off the rails due to a heckler consistently badgering Comer.

“I just want people to know that are watching this live that there’s a paid disruptor here that’s acting very badly,” Comer said. “I can’t answer questions with this guy.”

open image in gallery House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) faced hecklers as he threatened to hold Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress. ( AP )

In response, the heckler said the Clintons provided sworn statements.

Comer said that he wanted to subpoena Clinton because of her and former president Bill Clinton’s ties not only to Epstein but his facilitator, and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

But amid his statements, the heckler continued, which caused Burchett to push back.

“Dude, dude, the Cartoon Network called and they want you to take your job back,” he said. Comer said that “the Clintons have initiated the war room.”

Comer pointed out how Democrats on the Oversight Committee had previously been on board with subpoenaing the former president. He also pointed out that he had subpoenaed Epstein’s estate and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. Bill Cinton’s photos have appeared in the Epstein files released by the White House. However, the administration has not released the full files despite a December 19 deadline. Appearance in the files is not indicative of wrongdoing.

“We don’t like the speed, we all wish the documents had come in quicker,” he said. “But we’ve gotten tens of thousands of documents from the Department of Justice.”

Perry said that the committee could do both.

“We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” he said. “We can work on getting the documents and we can also work on deposing witnesses that have firsthand knowledge of the events circling and surrounding Epstein.”

On Tuesday, the Clintons sent a letter blasting Comer, saying that his subpoenas are “invalid and legally unenforceable.”

open image in gallery The Clintons have blasted the subpoenas and called them ‘legally unenforceable’ ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

“Despite everything that needs to be done to help our country, you are on the cusp of bringing Congress to a halt to pursue a rarely used process literally designed to result in our imprisonment,” they said. “This is not the way out of America’s ills, and we will forcefully defend ourselves.”

Bill Clinton had spent many years associating with Epstein, as did current President Donald Trump, and the former president also flew on the late convicted sex offender’s plane.

The committee’s actions are just the latest chapter in Congress’s saga surrounding Epstein. In November, the House almost unanimously passed legislation to force the Department of Justice to release all of its files related to Epstein within 30 days.

But the department has slow-walked its release, causing dissatisfaction even among enthusiastic supporters of the president.

“They need to follow the letter of the law on the Epstein files released to make sure that they redact the names of the victims and don't protect any predators,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) told The Independent.