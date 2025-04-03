Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four Republican senators joined every Democratic senator in a resolution to oppose President Donald Trump’s tariffs against Canada on Wednesday.

The Senate passed the resolution 51-48 on Wednesday after Trump announced his “Liberation Day” tariffs, a series of across-the-board tariffs of 10 percent on all nations.

Stock futures took a tumble almost immediately after Trump’s announcement. Economists fear that imposing tariffs would cause prices to spike and that it could even trigger a recession.

open image in gallery Arkansas Seantor Lisa Murkowski was one of four Republicans who voted for a Democratic resolution to oppose Trump’s tariffs ( Getty Images )

The resolution specifically focused on Trump’s 25 percent tariffs on goods imported from Canada.

Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine joined Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who crafted a resolution to oppose Trump’s tariffs with Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia.

“They’re listening to their constituents,” Kaine told The Independent. “It's one thing to express a concern about terrorists, but this is a mechanism where you get to vote to stop them.”

Murkowski, who has occasionally broken from Trump and opposed his nominees, said before the announcement she was not sure what it would encompass.

“Do you even know that they're going into play today,” she asked The Independent. “I don’t either. So hold on tight.”

Murkowski and Collins hail from states that border Canada, while Paul is an idiosyncratic libertarian who opposes government intervention in markets. The vote exposed a stark divide between the more devout Trump supporters and the more pro-business Republicans who tend to favor free trade and open markets.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump called out Republicans who joined onto the Democratic resolution. ( REUTERS )

Collins, who faces re-election and has previously voiced concern about the effects of tariffs against Canada on Main’s economy, said it would damage her state.

“Tariffs on imports like fertilizer will only hurt Maine potato growers,” Collins said in a floor speech. Collins also said that many Mainers have family in Canada and that this would hurt the state’s tourism industry.

“We don't want to discourage these Canadian tourists who are so vital to Maine's economy from vacationing in Maine because they are so angry at what has happened,” she said.

But McConnell, the former Senate majority leader who vacated his spot as the top Republican, delivered a more forceful denunciation of efforts to stage a full-on trade war.

“Make no mistake: goods made in America will be more expensive to manufacture and, ultimately, for consumers to purchase, with higher broad-based tariffs,” he said in a statement after his vote.

Specifically, McConnell said tariffs against Canada would hurt Kentucky’s bourbon industry, as well as its automotive and manufacturing, a direct rebuke to Trump’s claim that tariffs would return manufacturing jobs to American shores.

Trump for his part rebuked the Republicans for being disloyal.

“Why are they allowing fentanyl to pour into our Country unchecked, and without penalty. What is wrong with them, other than suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, commonly known as TDS,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

But Collins said in her floor speech that most of the fentanyl coming into the United States comes from Mexico.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told The Independent during a press conference ahead of the vote that Republican support revealed that they recognize the unpopularity of the tariffs.

“And once the American people say, ‘I don't want to embrace somebody, I don't want to vote for somebody I don't want to support somebody who embraces Trump's policies,’ things begin to change,” he told The Independent.

But even Republicans who opposed the resolution said that they wanted to make sure that the Trump administration would consider all of the ramifications.

“I'm assuming worst case scenario, the likely retaliations in the way they'll affect farm country, and in my case, specifically, North Carolina, access to markets,” Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina told The Independent.

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who runs a corn and soybean farm, told The Independent he is worried about the rising cost of potash, which is used for fertilizer for crops, and said he hoped to get a waiver for potash given much of it comes from Canada.

Still, most Republicans opposed the Democratic resolution.

The House is almost guaranteed to not pick up the legislation from the Senate, given how House Speaker Mike Johnson is an ardent Trump loyalist and many House Republicans support Trump’s agenda. Last month, the House passed a rule that included language to prevent legislation from being put forward that could repeal Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico or China.