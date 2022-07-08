Restaurant sees spike in fake reservations after hosting Brett Kavanaugh

A Washington, DC restaurant that hosted Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday night has seen a spike in fake reservations by people outraged at the court’s ruling to overturn Roe v Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion in the US.

After protesters were told that Mr Kavanaugh was eating at Morton’s restaurant, they congregated outside the establishment which reportedly prompted the justice to leave the building through the back door.

The restaurant said in a statement to Politico: “Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant. Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

Following that statement, people started making reservations at the restaurant that are likely to go unused.

William LeGate tweeted: “One of my followers just DM’d me a screenshot of their confirmation for a party of 8 tonight[.] I have a feeling there will be many empty Morton’s this weekend…”

“Morton’s Steakhouse DC is now ‘fully booked’ for tonight… they have dozens of other locations across the country which are rapidly being booked by pro-choice protestors,” he added.

“Hate to argue with the esteemed constitutional scholars at Morton’s Steakhouse, but the protesters also have the ‘right to congregate’ or, you know, freedom of assembly,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Brett Kavanaugh’s right to enjoy a quiet dinner at a pricey steakhouse does not supersede my right to bodily autonomy,” another account holder said.

Mr Kavanaugh reportedly didn’t see or hear the protesters and finished his meal. Though, he didn’t stay for dessert, as per Politico.

The group Shutdown DC says on its website that it’s an organisation that “uses strategic direct action to advance justice and hold officials accountable. We’re a growing movement working together and showing up for each other to preserve the pillars of democracy and fight for a better future”.

“While the bada***s @OurRightsDC and his own neighbors are gathered outside Kavanaugh’s home, the justice seems to have snuck out for a swanky DC dinner. We got a tip from someone who spotted him around 7:40 DM us if you want to join him…we’re sure he can pull up a seat!” the group tweeted at 7.48pm on Wednesday 6 July.

Organiser Melissa Byrne tweeted at 8.23pm, “Folks should call Mortons ... and tell them it’s gross they welcomed Brett Kavanaugh as a diner tonight. Men who take away women’s rights should be shunned”.

“We hear Kavanaugh snuck out the back with his security detail. Morton’s should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women,” Shutdown DC added at 8.53pm.

“I wish every Supreme Court Justice a very f**k you, leave through the kitchen. I hope you paid for and didn’t get dessert,” one protester tweeted.

“No rights for us, no peace for you. Get f**ked @mortons,” Shutdown DC tweeted on Friday.

Justice Kavanaugh was part of the conservative supermajority that overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling – ending the constitutional right to an abortion in the US, a decision that prompted widespread protest when it was handed down on 24 June.

Early last month, a 26-year-old man was arrested outside Justice Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland after he called authorities saying that he was planning to kill the justice as well as himself. He was reportedly upset at the leaked draft opinion preceding the overturning of Roe and the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.