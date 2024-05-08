Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s the family feud that continues to heat up.

The dynastic Kennedy clan are striving to distance themselves further and further from 2024 independent presidential candidate RFK Jr and are publicly throwing their support behind his political rival President Joe Biden.

And now, John F Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg is getting in on the action – and, in doing so, has found himself being branded the latest “internet’s crush”.

Mr Schlossberg took to Instagram this week to post a series of satirical pro-Biden videos where he mocked his presidential hopeful cousin.

In the videos, Mr Schlossberg is seen posing as voters from different parts of the country.

Depicting stereotypical accents and personas, like Jimmy the “tree-hugger”, Anthony from Long Island and Wade who “raises horses,” Mr Schlossberg tried to show that the diverse set of voter personas all have one thing in common: they don’t support RFK Jr.

Channeling Jimmy, who boasts a cartoonish Boston accent, Mr Schlossberg calls RFK Jr a “prick.”

Jack Schlossberg posts new anti-RFK Jr video ( Jack Schlossberg / Instagram )

“You know, I’m a fan of his father,” he says, before alluding to his other famous politician family members.

“And you know his uncle? Rest in peace, I remember where I was the day he was killed, I mean it was a tragic day, the entire country wept. But listen, that guy, he’s a prick. The new guy, the young guy, he’s a friggin prick.”

He continues: “If you care about democracy and civil rights, there is only one person to vote for. You understand?”

Mr Schlossberg, who bears an uncanny resemblance to his late uncle John F Kennedy Jr, has entered the political scene swinging.

In July, the 31-year-old slammed his cousin as an “embarrassment,” saying that “legacy is important”. He also accused RFK Jr of “trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame”.

Jack Schlossberg has slammed his cousin as an ‘embarrassment‘ ( @jackuno/instagram )

Mr Schlossberg, JFK’s only grandson, is unabashedly pro-Biden.

“Joe Biden shares my grandfather’s dream for America, that we do things not because things are easy, but because they are hard,” he says in another video in July.

The Kennedy scion has been in the public eye for some time. Not only does he have the Kennedy good looks and Ivy League pedigree – including a law degree and MBA from Harvard – Mr Schlossberg presented the John F Kennedy Profile in Courage Award to former president Barack Obama in 2017 and spoke at the DNC with his mother, Caroline Kennedy, in 2020.

Ms Kennedy, who is the daughter of JFK and Jackie Onassis, currently serves as the US ambassador to Australia. During the Obama administration, she served as the US ambassador to Japan.

Mr Schlossberg’s most recent social media post once more highlights the growing chasm between RFK Jr and the rest of the famous family dynasty.

Jack Schlossberg’s most recent social media post once more highlights the growing chasm between RFK Jr and the rest of the famous family dynasty ( @jackuno/instagram )

In April, in perhaps the boldest snub to date, more than a dozen Kennedy family members joined Mr Biden on stage to publicly endorse him.

“We want to make crystal clear our feeling that the best way forward for America is to reelect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to four more years,” said Kerry Kennedy, the independent presidential candidate’s sister.

She said that a vote for Mr Biden would be “a vote for our democracy and our decency”.

In a further snub to her brother, she made it clear that the family sees only two candidates in the running – and that RFK Jr isn’t one of them.