Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Senate Finance Committee voted to advance Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to be secretary of Health and Human Services to the full Senate.

The committee voted 14-13 along party lines to confirm Kennedy after a hearing that at times turned contentious as many senators asked Kennedy about his record promoting the discredited link between vaccines and autism.

open image in gallery The Senate Finance Committee voted to advance, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services testifies during his Senate Committee. ( Getty Images )

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana and physician, said before the hearing that he would vote to confirm Kennedy. During his second hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, Cassidy, the committee chairman, repeatedly grilled Kennedy about his claims about vaccines and autism.

Cassidy, one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump for his actions on January 6, faces a difficult re-election and a right-wing primary challenge from Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming.

Trump himself has also regularly promoted the link between vaccines and autism. Right before the vote, Trump posted about the false link between vaccines and autism on Truth Social.

“20 years ago, Autism in children was 1 in 10,000,” Trump posted. “NOW IT’S 1 in 34. WOW! Something’s really wrong. We need BOBBY!!! Thank You!”

Autism diagnoses largely spiked after The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders expanded the diagnostic criteria for autism as it had previously been considered a symptom of schizophrenia. The passage of the 1990 Individuals with Disabilities Education Act led to schools having to report the number of students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) it had to report. Andrew Wakefield, the former British physician who released the initial study linking autism and the Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine, lost his medical license.

Kennedy’s vote comes as the Senate holds committee votes on some of President Donald Trump’s most contentious nominees. The Senate Intelligence Committee will also vote on Tuesday whether to advance former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination to be director of National Intelligence.

That confirmation seemed more likely on Monday evening when Sen. Susan Collins, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee who had numerous outstanding concerns about Gabbard, announced she would vote to confirm her.