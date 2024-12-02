Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Robert F Kennedy Jr, nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary, has flexed his own health and fitness regime in a bizarre shirtless workout video.

The video, posted Sunday on X, captures a ripped RFK Jr pulling himself up before performing a flip over an exercise machine to the beat of Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger.” The 70-year-old completes the pull-up-rollover without knocking into another shirtless man, in sweatpants and a hat, doing a headstand on the machine above him.

“Practicing moves for my confirmation hearing,” the 70-year-old wrote. He still needs to be confirmed by the Senate before assuming the Cabinet position.

The HHS nominee has what appears to be a dark blue shirt tucked into the back of his belted jeans. Meanwhile, someone filming the video can be heard cheering: “OK, Robert! OK, Robert!”

open image in gallery RFK Jr shows off workout routine in shirtless video ( @RobertKennedyJr )

This is hardly the first shirtless workout video RFK Jr has posted.

Last June, during his independent presidential campaign, he posted a video of himself at an outdoor gym doing push-ups with the caption: “Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden!”

In a follow-up tweet, RFK Jr added: “As President, I will restore America as the global example of health & well-being. Not through pills or syringes, but through character and self-discipline. And I will continue to walk the walk and lead by example.”

open image in gallery RFK Jr completes a pull-up rollover in new video, which he claims shows him ‘practicing moves for my confirmation hearing’ ( @RobertKennedyJr )

But it’s not his fitness habits that have come under scrutiny. Now that he has been nominated to lead the nation’s health and human services department, many have expressed concerns about his health stances, from his skepticism around vaccines to his promotion of raw milk.

Trump’s former FDA commissioner recently warned about RFK Jr being placed in such a prominent health agency role. Scott Gottlieb, who now serves on the board of Pfizer, maker of one of the Covid vaccines, remarked on the nominee’s vaccine stance.

“I think if RFK follows through on his intentions, and I believe he will, and I believe he can, it will cost lives in this country,” Gottlieb said Friday on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

“You’re going to see measles, mumps and rubella vaccination rates go down, and like I said, if we lose another 5 percent [of vaccinations], which could happen in the next year or two, we will see large measles outbreaks,” he added.