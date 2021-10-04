Senator mocked for cringeworthy ‘finsta’ question

At last week’s Senate hearing on the impacts of social media on teenagers’ mental health, one question caught the internet’s attention.

“Will you commit to ending ‘finsta’?” Senator Richard Blumenthal asked Antigone Davis, Facebook’s global head of safety.

Ms Davis looked baffled. “Finsta” is not, as the senator seemed to believe, an official product from Facebook or Instagram, but a slang term for a fake Instagram account someone might use to obscure their identity.

“Senator, again, let me explain,” Ms Davis responded. “We don’t actually do ‘finsta.’ What ‘finsta’ refers to is young people setting up accounts where they may want to have more privacy.”

The senator persisted.

“Finsta is one of your products or services,” Mr Blumenthal said, incorrectly. “We’re not talking about Google or Apple. It’s Facebook, correct?”

“Finsta is slang for a type of account,” Ms Davis explained patiently.

“Ok, will you end that type of account?” the Connecticut Democrat demanded.

“We – I’m not sure I understand exactly what you’re asking,” Ms Davis stammered.

The exchange quickly drew ridicule on Twitter.

“Boomer senator has NO IDEA what a Finsta is,” one user tweeted.

Comedian John Oliver also chimed in. On Sunday night’s episode of Last Week Tonight, the host pointed out that just as Mr Blumenthal demanded the end of finsta, an aide could be seen in the background visibly cringing.

“That is the expression of someone who knows they’re going to have to stay late tonight explaining to their boss yet again what finsta is, but also what Twitter is, and why he’s getting roasted on it,” Oliver said.

“I am obsessed with Senator Blumenthal not knowing what a finsta is and thinking it’s an actual product Facebook offers,” another commented. “Who is on his staff that helped him prepare for this hearing?”

“That’s it guys, NO MORE FINSTA, you heard the man,” someone else wrote.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Blumenthal’s office for comment, but has not heard back yet.