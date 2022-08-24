Senator holidaying on Italian yacht hits out at Biden for ‘governing from Delaware’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Republican senator from Florida has been found spending a chunk of his congressional recess on a plush yacht in Italy even as he took a dig at Joe Biden for “vacationing” at his Delaware beach house instead of running the administration at the White House, according to reports.

Rick Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, tweeted a poll on Tuesday, mocking Mr Biden and suggested that the president should go to the southern border as he “loves to travel so much”.

“Another week of President Biden vacationing in Delaware vs. working at the White House. If he loves to travel so much, I’ve got some suggestions as to where he should go next,” the Floridian senator wrote in a Twitter poll with all three answers reading “The Southern Border”.

However, a report from Axios showed that the lawmaker and chief of the committee has himself been on a swanky vacation in Europe at a time he should be working to help GOP win a majority in the house’s upper chamber amid dwindling Republican’s dwindling prospects for winning the senate this summer.

The midterm elections are less than 100 days away, sounding alarm bells for Republicans who are aiming to wrest back control of the house from Democrats.

A spokesperson for Mr Scott’s National Republican Senatorial Committee, where he serves as the chair, said that the senator “took a couple days to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife and family – a trip that was planned more than a year ago”, reported Axios.

Mr Scott’s continuous tirade against the US president has seen him slamming Mr Biden earlier this summer when he said that if he “wants to hide from the problems his disastrous policies have caused, he should resign.”

However, Tuesday’s tweet did not go down well with social media users who took a swipe at the senator, saying that the US president deserved some time off after delivering on his promises.

Advisor to Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Kurt Bardella shared the tweet and retorted: “That’s nice … how was Italy?”

“Biden spent a weekend at his home, you took a vacation to Italy, spending time on a luxury yacht with your family. Glass houses, Rick. Glass houses,” said another Twitter user.

“How about you do your job before you criticize the President for going to his own home,” said one Twitter user.