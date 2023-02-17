Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Republican senator whom President Joe Biden singled out for wanting to sunset Social Security and Medicare, has changed his plan to stipulate that the two entitlement programs would not be affected.

Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who is running for reelection in 2024, updated the website for his 12-point plan to “Rescue America”. Previously, his website said “All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years,” adding that “If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.”

But a new clause specifically stipulates “exceptions of Social Security, Medicare, national security, veterans benefits, and other essential services.”

“Note to President Biden, Sen. Schumer, and Sen. McConnell – As you know, this was never intended to apply to Social Security, Medicare, or the US Navy,” the new version says.

During the State of the Union address last week, Mr Biden specifically criticised Mr Scott’s plan.

“Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans – some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset,” the president said. That line led to boos from Republicans, including Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

“I’m not saying it’s a majority,” the president said in his address to Congress. “Anybody who doubts it, contact my office. I’ll give you a copy. I’ll give you a copy of the proposal.”

Since then, Mr Biden has made hay of the proposal, even going to Mr Scott’s home state of Florida to criticise the propsal. Mr Biden cited Mr Scott’s proposal as recently as this week while speaking in Maryland.

“The distinguished senator – and I mean, I shouldn't be a smart guy – Senator Rick Scott from Florida, who is responsible for getting Republicans elected to the Senate, is a little bit in hot water right now,” he said. “Because his plan is to sunset Medicare and Social Security– both. Meaning if you don't reauthorise them every five years, they go out of existence. Sunset them – they'll go away.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also distanced himself from the proposal last week on a radio show.

“That was the Scott plan, that's not a Republican plan, that was the Rick Scott plan,” he said.