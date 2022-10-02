Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

GOP senator Rick Scott awkwardly kowtows to Trump after ‘racist’ attack on McConnell’s wife

‘It never ever OK to be racist,’ GOP senator Rick Scott says when pressed

Eric Garcia
Sunday 02 October 2022 17:06
Comments
Rick Scott refuses to defend Mitch McConnell from Trump’s threat

Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida refused to condemn former president Donald Trump seeming to make a death threat against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

On Friday, Mr Trump criticised Mr McConnell for voting with Democrats on spending legislation.

“Is McConnell approving all of these Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat sponsored Bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them, or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the Country down with him?” the former president wrote on Truth Social.

Mr Trump’s words came as the Senate voted to pass a continuing resolution to keep the government open until 16 December, though Mr McConnell opposes the Green New Deal. Mr McConnell voted for the continuing resolution and Mr Scott voted against it.

CNN’s Dana Bash asked Mr Scott, an ally of the former president, about the remarks on Sunday.

“I can never respond to why anyone says what they said, but here’s they way I looked at it is, I think what the president is saying is, you know, there’s been a lot of money spent over the last two years,” he said. “We got to make sure we don’t keep caving into Democrats. It’s caused unbelievable inflation.”

Recommended

In addition, the former president seemed to make a death threat against Mr McConnell and racist remarks about Mr McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao, who served as transportation secretary until the 6 January riot.

“In any event, either reason is unacceptable. He has a DEATH WISH. Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow,” Mr Trump said.

But Mr Scott brushed off the remarks about Ms Chao, who was born in Taiwan.

“As you know, the president likes to give people nicknames,” he said. “I’m sure he has a nickname for me. But, you know, here's what I know. We got to watch how we spend our money.”

Recommended

When Ms Bash pressed him on the nickname being racist.

“It never ever okay to be racist. I think you always have to be careful if you’re in the public eye,” he said. “You want to make sure you're inclusive.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in