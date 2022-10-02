Trump speech - live: Ginni Thomas thanked for supporting election lies as Trump breaks silence on hurricane
Trump stumps for GOP candidate for governor
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Donald Trump heads to Michigan, a state that spurned him in 2020 after he saw a surprise victory there four years earlier, on Saturday.
He’s in the state for a rally in Warren where he hopes to bump the candidacy of Tudor Dixon, his chosen acolyte in the race to unseat incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The president is eager to have a supporter of his bogus conspiracies about his 2020 defeat in the governor’s mansion should he make another bid for the White House in 2024.
Polls show Ms Dixon badly trailing the governor, who was the intended victim of a shocking kidnapping plot foiled by the FBI in 2020. The most recent poll of the race, from the GOP-aligned Trafalgar Group, showed Ms Dixon down by six points.
In Mr Trump’s other legal news, it was just revealed that he hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents at his Palm Beach home. The new court filing was to argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough. There are reports that Mr Trump is ignoring some of the legal advice he is receiving over the matter.
Maggie Haberman says Trump tried to have her phone records seized to expose sources
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that Donald Trump went above and beyond in his attempts to stop her widely-sourced reporting of Trumpworld.
In her upcoming book Confidence Man, she claims: “Trump, angry about my published stories, would bellow that he wanted administration officials to obtain my phone records and identify my sources.”
Read more from Oliver O’Connell in The Independent:
Haberman has unprecedented access to Trump throughout his presidency and since
Trump reportedly ignoring advice from lawyer he paid $3m retainer for Mar-a-Lago documents case
Weeks after paying a respected Florida defence attorney a $3m retainer to represent him in dealings with the Department of Justice following the 8 August search of his home, former president Donald Trump is reportedly ignoring the attorney’s advice in favour of tactics that are far more combative but place him at greater legal risk.
Sources close to Mr Trump told theThe Washington Post that Chris Kise remains on the ex-president’s team but is likely to have “a less public role” in the Mar-a-Lago documents matter because Mr Trump “seems ... to be heeding advice from those who have indulged his desire to fight”.
Read more from The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg:
According to The Washington Post, Mr Trump has largely sidelined ex-Florida solicitor general Chris Kise because the veteran litigator has counseled him to ‘turn down the temperature’ with the Justice Department.
Trump rally ends with ex-president touting ongoing movement
Former President Donald Trump ended his rally Saturday evening touting the ongoing Maga movement as he continues to clearly set himself up for a 2024 presidential run.
The de facto leader of the GOP called the Maga right “one movement, one People, one family and one glorious American nation” before his fans mouthed along with his vow to “make America great again”.
The rally ended at just about 9pm est on the dot.
Trump winds down rally vowing to take back White House in 2024
Donald Trump winded down his rally with a vow that the GOP would retake the White House in 2024, while being careful to not say that it would be he himself that would run.
And he once again lashed out at his supporters’ Democratic political opponents, blasting them for creating a “failing nation”.
“This nation does not belong to them. It belongs to you,” he told his cheering supporters.
Trump calls for death penalty for all drug dealers
Claiming that “we don’t have a choice”, Donald Trump spoke at length at his rally on Saturday about the supposed need for the US to implement a draconian policy of punishing convicted drug dealers with the death penalty.
Mr Trump spoke about his conversations with China’s Xi Jinping and called for “quick trials” for accused drug dealers, which he quipped had a “100 per cent conviction rate”. And he then spoke about how any American who sells a controlled substance of any kind should be put to death, which he said would be necessary to scare off other criminals.
It’s hard to imagine most natonal Republicans signing on to that idea, which would likely be unconstitutional given the requirements for proportionate punishments in the US justice system.
Trump attacks Maggie Haberman book as ‘disgusting’ and denies he nearly fired Ivanka via tweet
During a rally in Michigan on Saturday, Donald Trump continued his attacks on a forthcoming book about him from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.
“I had a story the other day that I wanted to fire my daughter Ivanka, that didn’t happen,” he told the crowd, calling the story “disgusting.”
“No, but how do you how do you call your daughter and explain this?” he added, as the audience laughed.
Read more from Josh Marcus:
Former president has repeatedly attacked New York Times reporter’s forthcoming book on White House
Trump thanks Ginni Thomas for sticking to stolen election lies
Former president Donald Trump on Saturday offered a shout-out to the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for continuing to parrot his lies about the 2020 election in an interview with the House January 6 select committee.
Mr Trump praised Ms Thomas during remarks at his most recent political rally in Michigan, calling her “a great woman” who is the wife of “a great man”.
Read more from Andrew Feinberg:
Trump plays video attacking NY AG Letitia James
The ex-president played a video attacking the credibility of New York Attorney General Letitia James’s civil lawsuit against him, his family and company during his rally Saturday evening.
His video came after a diatribe attacking Ms James as “racist” and describing her as “one of the worst” AG’s in the country.
Donald Trump’s first comments on the hurricane
The former president’s comments on Hurricane Ian on Saturday were his first since the storm made landfall in his new home state.
The devastation in Fort Myers and other cities in Florida has been evident for days, but elicited nothing until now from the West Palm Beach complex of Mar-a-Lago where Mr Trump has taken up residence.
Read more from Andrew Feinberg:
Former president Donald Trump opened a political rally in Michigan by breaking his week-long silence on Hurricane Ian, the category five storm that has devastated his home state of Florida.
Marjorie Taylor Greene gets a shout-out
Donald Trump’s first significant shout-out of the night went to Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right congresswoman from Georgia and rising star on the Maga right.
Mr Trump spoke to his rallygoers about Ms Greene’s visit with January 6 defendants in the Washington DC jail, where he said that accused rioters were being treated horribly in “filthy” conditions.
Calling the accused rioters “political prisoners”, he noted: “Somebody who did go there [to see them] was Marjorie Taylor Greene. She went there, she went there”.
