‘God bless Justice Alito’: Conservatives rejoice as Supreme Court strikes down Roe

While hundreds began making their gathering outside the US Supreme Court to protest its announcement that it would end constitutional protections for abortion care, Conservatives began celebrating the decision that would officially end 50 years of federal protections for the procedure.

“God Bless Justice Thomas. God Bless Justice Alito,” tweeted Ohio Rep Jim Jordan, minutes after the high court released they’d ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v Wade as well as an affirming decision in 1992’s Planned Parenthood v Casey.

“Life wins,” the Republican politician added, echoing a sentiment picked up by other right-leaning politicians in the immediate aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe, a decision that has affirmed constitutional protections for abortion care up to 23 or 24 weeks of pregnancy.

“Glory to God,” tweeted Colorado Rep Lauren Boebert, who began her message by picking up Mr Jordan’s message of pronouncing, “LIFE WINS,” in all caps.

Writing for the court’s majority, conservative Justice Samuel Alito claims that the Roe decision was “egregiously wrong from the start.”

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” Justice Alito wrote in the 6-3 ruling.

Outside an already crowded Supreme Court, a beaming Marjorie Taylor Greene could be seen getting jostled and heckled by pro-abortion rights activists as the Republican from Georgia voiced her overwhelming support and enthusiasm for Friday’s decision.

“I’m so happy!” the grinning congresswoman announced while being elbowed through the crowd, who at one point could be heard chanting: “Lock her up.”

“This is the greatest,” she began saying, before her voice was drowned out by protestors shouting over her grinning pronouncements.

Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama praised the conservative-majority US Supreme Court for overturning on Friday, calling it a “historic day”.

“This is a historic day, and I could not be more proud as a governor, a Christian and a woman to see this misguided and detrimental decision overturned,” the Republican governor said, according to Fox reporter Bob Grip.