Roger Stone threatened Donald Trump that he would get his “f***ing brains beat in” if he runs for president again, a clip from a documentary has revealed.

Filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen tweeted the short clip from A Storm Foretold on Saturday.

In the footage, Stone is on the phone in a moving car.

“I’m done with this president,” Stone says, referring to Trump. “I’m going to public supporting impeachment. I have no choice.”

“He has to go, he has to go – run again, you’ll get your f***ing brains beat in,” he adds.

The veteran GOP provocateur and former Trump adviser became so incensed by the news that he would not be granted a presidential pardon shielding him from prosecution over offences relating to the January 6 Capitol attack that he lashed out at Mr Trump’s family in extremely vulgar terms, previously released footage shows.

Documentary footage shot by Mr Guldbrandsen, a Danish filmmaker, for the upcoming film shows Mr Stone melting down on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day after being told Mr Trump would not issue any pardons relating to the Capitol insurrection.

The footage, which was first published by The Daily Beast, shows Stone initially blaming Mr Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner for the decision.

“Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70. He’s coming to Miami. We will eject him from Miami very quickly; he will be leaving very quickly,” said a visibly apoplectic Stone, who was filmed on the phone in a moving vehicle the day Mr Trump’s time as president ran out.

Stone’s comments reflect publicly-known plans for Mr Kushner and his wife — Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka — to decamp to Florida after Mr Biden took office.

Continuing, the self-described political “dirty trickster” began speaking of instigating a brawl with Mr Kushner’s personal security.

“He has 100 security guards. I will have 5,000 security guards. You want to fight? Let’s fight. F*** you,” he said.

Turning the subject to Ms Trump, Mr Stone continued ranting.

“F*** you and your abortionist b**ch daughter,” he said.

✕ Roger Stone calls Ivanka Trump an ‘abortionist b****’ after not getting Jan 6 pardon

Mr Guldbrandsen, the documentarian who shot the footage, told The Daily Beast the scene of Mr Stone’s vulgar rant was filmed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Inauguration Day in January 2021.

He said Mr Stone had been pressing the White House for a January 6-related pardon until “the very last minute” of Mr Trump’s term, but he became “very upset” when his entreaties came to naught.

“Aside from Donald Trump, he also held Jared Kusher responsible as being the guy who was the point man on the pardon,” he said.