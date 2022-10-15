Roger Stone calls Ivanka Trump an ‘abortionist b****’ after not getting Jan 6 pardon

Roger Stone called Ivanka Trump an “abortionist b****” after learning that he would not be granted a presidential pardon protecting him from prosecution over offences relating to the January 6 Capitol attack.

Footage shot by Danish filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen, first published by the Daily Beast, for his upcoming film A Storm Foretold shows Donald Trump’s former adviser lashing out at his daughter on president Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day.

“F**k you and your abortionist b**ch daughter,” Mr Stone said.

