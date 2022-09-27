Jump to content

New clips of Roger Stone predicting violence to be shown at Jan 6 hearing

Stone can be heard predicting violence and misuse of power by Trump in clips recorded by film crew

Stuti Mishra
Tuesday 27 September 2022 10:48
Comments

New clips of Roger Stone, lobbyist and longtime informal advisor of Donald Trump, are set to be shown at the final January 6 committee hearings in which he is reportedly predicting violence after the 2020 election.

The hearing of the House select committee starting on Wednesday will include the clip from a documentary called A Storm Foretold which is expected to be released later this year, according to US media reports.

One of the clips recorded by the Danish crew for the documentary shows Mr Stone predicting violence and misuse of power by the former president, the Washington Post reported quoting sources.

In the clip, Mr Stone is seen predicting violent clashes with left-wing activists and how the then-president would use armed guards and loyal judges to stay in power, the newspaper reported, quoting a person familiar with the hearing planning.

The clips will also reveal comments from other officials in the Trump administration, including former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, about declaring victory regardless of the results, the Post reported.

Recommended

The Copenhagen-based crew led by director Christoffer Guldbrandsen followed Mr Stone between 2019 and 2021 while he attended the former president’s Stop The Steal and other rallies, including the one on the day of the Capitol riots on 6 January.

Mr Guldbrandsen told the newspaper that “being with Roger Stone and people around him for nearly three years, we realised what we saw after the 2020 election and Jan 6 was not the culmination but the beginning of an anti-democratic movement in the United States”.

Politico reported earlier in August that the House select committee aides travelled to Copenhagen to review the three year’s worth of footage.

According to the Washington Post, they settled on playing 14 clips totalling about 10 minutes. However, it’s not clear which footage will be played.

Following the last planned hearing, the House committee will publish a final report on its investigation into the attack on Capitol. The hearing has so far revealed some shocking details of the former president’s involvement and encouragement in leading the mob.

