The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection on 6 January 2021 is holding a number of public hearings as it explores the circumstances that led to the shameful events of that day.

The next hearing, the ninth this year and possibly the last public meeting of the panel, is set to begin at 1pm EST on Wednesday, 28 September.

ABC, CNN and MSNBC have so far all been focusing their coverage on the hearings and many other outlets have been covering them across their websites and YouTube channels, including The Independent.

The hearings are also being shown live on C-SPAN as well as on the committee’s website.

During the eighth hearing on 21 July, videos were shown of former President Donald Trump refusing to say the election was over, and Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley running from rioters after he egged them on outside the capitol with a raised fist.

The seventh hearing focused on Mr Trump and his allies’ roles in luring thousands of supporters to the nation’s capital in time to take part in the riot itself, intended to stop a joint session of Congress certifying the results state-by-state, a formality the president had demanded his deputy, Mike Pence, attempt to subvert.

The sixth session was centred around the explosive testimony offered by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mr Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, who revealed damning details about the 45th president’s behaviour on the day that the mob laid siege to the legislative complex.

Ms Hutchinson said Mr Trump had shown indifference to the prospect of his supporters turning up in Washington armed and had encouraged security to allow them to by-pass metal detectors to swell his crowd numbers at the National Mall.

She also revealed that she had been told that he had attempted to wrestle control of a presidential vehicle out of the hands of his Secret Service detail when they stopped him from joining the march on the Capitol and had later thrown his lunch at the wall in anger.

The panel has so far sought to detail the Trump team’s effort to overturn his loss in the more than two months from when he falsely claimed to have won the 2020 election until the fatal events of 6 January.

In a March court filing, the committee said that “the president’s rhetoric persuaded thousands of Americans to travel to Washington for 6 January, some of whom marched on the Capitol, breached security, and took other illegal actions”.

“Hearings will address those issues in detail”, they added.

Speaking in May, committee chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters: “We want to paint a picture as clear as possible as to what occurred.

“The public needs to know what to think. We just have to show clearly what happened on January 6.”

A different committee member has been leading each of the hearings since they began but attorneys who know the sensitive material involved well have been conducting most of the actual questioning of witnesses.

Those lawyers have also been presenting text messages, photos and videos to strengthen their case.