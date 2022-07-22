Video footage released by the January 6 committee shows Republican senator Josh Hawley running away from pro-Trump protesters just hours after he was pictured raising his fist in solidarity with them.

At a prime-time hearing on Thursday, Democratic congresswoman Elaine Luria showed a photograph of Mr Hawley walking across the east front of the Capitol building before Congress met to certify the presidential election.

“As you can see in this photo, he raised his fist in solidarity with the protesters already amassing at the security gates,” she said.

The committee then played video footage of Mr Hawley running at a brisk pace through the Capitol building, then jogging down some stairs, as rioters entered the building.

Ms Luria said Capitol police had testified that Mr Hawley’s actions had “riled up” the crowd that day.

“We spoke with a Capitol police officer who was out there at the time. She told us that just Senator Hawley’s gesture riled up the crowd. And it bothered her greatly because he was doing it in a safe space, protected by the officers and the barriers,” the congresswoman said.

Josh Hawley has defended his actions that day (AP)

“Think about what we’ve seen,” she added. “Undeniable violence at the Capitol. The vice president being evacuated to safety by the Secret Service. Senators running through the hallways of the Senate to get away from the mob.”