Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump phoned senators to block Biden instead of calling off mob, Jan 6 hearing told

Then president knew 15 minutes after returning to White House that Captiol was under attack

Andrew Buncombe
Chief US Correspondent
Friday 22 July 2022 02:24
Comments
Jan. 6 Hearing Probes Trump Actions As Capitol Was Attacked

Donald Trump spent his time telephoning friendly senators and urging them not to certify Joe Biden’s election victory, rather than calling off the mob storming the US Captiol, a congressional committee has been told.

The president knew within 15 minutes of returning from the Washington Mall, where he had delivered a speech urging his supporters to “fight like hell”, that crowds were swarming the building, the Jan 6 committe was told. However, there were no call logs.

The committee showed a previously unseen photo of Mr Trump inside the Oval Office with his coat on, after returning from the rally.

Recommended

A White House employee told Mr Trump “as soon as he returned to the Oval” about the riot at the Capitol, said Democratic congresswoman Elaine Luria.

“Within 15 minutes of leaving the stage, President Trump knew that the Capitol was besieged and under attack,” she said.

While many were urging Mr Trump to act, he instead went to the private dining room off the Oval Office, Ms Luria said.

She said he stayed stayed there until 4pm. He did not call the police, and he did not respond to a call from the Pentagon.

“We know from the employee that the TV was turned to Fox News all afternoon,” she said.

Ms Luria said other witnesses also confirmed that Trump was in the dining room with the TV on for more than two and a half hours.

She said while there was no official record of his afternoon, they knew he spent that time calling Republican senators as he continued his attempt to block Mr Biden taking office.

Recommended

One of the senators Mr Trump called was Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama.

As it was, Mr Tuberville had to tell Mr Trump he could not talk to him, as the vice president was being evacuated, as the crowds the then president would not call off, stormed the building.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in