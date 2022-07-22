Donald Trump has defended his actions on the day of Jan 6 and those running up to it - claiming the country would have been “very different” if he had secured a second term.

As the Jan 6 committee held its eighth presentation, focussing on the 187 minutes between delivering his speech on the Mall and putting out a video message urging his supporters to go home, Mr Trump claimed he had done nothing wrong.

“Mike Pence told me, and everybody else, there was nothing he could do about the Electoral Vote Count--it was etched in stone. But if so, how come the Democrats and RINOs are working so hard to make sure there is nothing a VP can do,” he said in a statement.

“This was a major event, because everybody ganged up and said that Mike had no choice, he could not send the slates back to the States (which is all I suggested he do) for possible retabulation and correction based on largescale Voter Fraud and Irregularities.”

More follows.....