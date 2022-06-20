✕ Close Trump claims he never asked Pence to overturn 2020 elections

Donald Trump has torn into the 6 January committee over its third public hearing, ranting on Truth Social that he did not order former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election - directly contradicting evidence from multiple witnesses without contesting the main issue at hand.

Bombshell testimony revealed a pressure campaign by Mr Trump and law professor John Eastman to get Mr Pence to halt the congressional certification process on 6 January 2021 and throw the decision to Republican-led states.

The former president has made two speeches this weekend amplifying his baseless election fraud conspiracy theories and lashing out at Democrats. Further social media posts called the investigating committee “political thugs” and revived his oft-used phrase: “WITCH HUNT!”

On Sunday Mr Trump posted a furious rant on Truth Social, turning his attention to the next hearing set for Tuesday, which will feature Georgia election officials he asked to “find” him votes.

Trump’s advisers say he has grown angry and unhappy watching the 6 Jan hearings and is frustrated seeing clips of his family members including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner being used against him, according to reports.