Jan 6 hearings – latest: Trump lashes out ahead of evidence about him telling official to ‘find’ Georgia votes
House panel hears testimony on ex-president’s attempts to overturn election
Trump claims he never asked Pence to overturn 2020 elections
Donald Trump has torn into the 6 January committee over its third public hearing, ranting on Truth Social that he did not order former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election - directly contradicting evidence from multiple witnesses without contesting the main issue at hand.
Bombshell testimony revealed a pressure campaign by Mr Trump and law professor John Eastman to get Mr Pence to halt the congressional certification process on 6 January 2021 and throw the decision to Republican-led states.
The former president has made two speeches this weekend amplifying his baseless election fraud conspiracy theories and lashing out at Democrats. Further social media posts called the investigating committee “political thugs” and revived his oft-used phrase: “WITCH HUNT!”
On Sunday Mr Trump posted a furious rant on Truth Social, turning his attention to the next hearing set for Tuesday, which will feature Georgia election officials he asked to “find” him votes.
Trump’s advisers say he has grown angry and unhappy watching the 6 Jan hearings and is frustrated seeing clips of his family members including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner being used against him, according to reports.
Senator negotiating bipartisan gun deal gets booed at Texas GOP convention
Senator John Cornyn of Texas was booed at a GOP convention in his home state on Friday, apparently over the senator’s work on a bipartisan gun deal in the works in Congress.
While victims of recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma have called on leaders to do more about gun violence, the crowd at the 2022 Texas State Republican Convention seemed upset for the opposite reason.
Josh Marcus reports.
GOP senator work on Congress gun deal gets booed at Texas Republican convention
John Cornyn of Texas promised crowd no new restrictions
Trump denies he called Mike Pence ‘wimp’
Former president Donald Trump on Friday claimed he never called Mike Pence a “wimp” after the then-vice president said he would not hijack the 6 January 2021 certification of Joe Biden’s election victory by declaring himself and Mr Trump the winners against the wishes of American voters.
“One guy got up and said that he heard me calling Mike Pence a wimp ... I think they said at my desk. I don’t even know who these people are,” Mr Trump said, referring to the allegation made by Nick Luna, his former “body man”, in a sworn deposition with the House January 6 select committee.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump denies he called Pence ‘wimp’ as he viciously attacks Jan 6 committee members
Mr Trump is claiming that multiple former White House staffers who testified under oath are lying
Proud Boys ‘were willing to kill vice president’
One of the most stunning moments of Thursday’s hearing of the January 6 committee came as members presented a 3D model of areas of the Senate basement where Mike Pence was evacuated to after leaving the Senate floor with Secret Service.
According to security footage of the day, rioters came dangerously close to the vice president while members of the crowd inside and outside of the Capitol chanted, “hang Mike Pence”.
And according to committee member Pete Aguilar, a confidential witness has testified to the FBI that members of the Proud Boys, who were present in the riot, “would have killed Mike Pence if given the chance”.
John Bowden has the story.
Jan 6 informant reveals Proud Boys ‘were willing to kill vice president’
Committe shows 3D model depicting how close rioters came to vice president
ICYMI: Peter Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt of Congress charges
Former Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro on Friday pleaded not guilty to the two counts of criminal contempt of congress on which he was indicted earlier this month.
Mr Navarro, who served as the head of the National Trade Council under Donald Trump, faces up to two years behind bars should a jury convict him on charges that he refused to honour subpoenas commanding him to produce documents and appear to give evidence before the House of Representatives select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt of Congress charges
Former Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro on Friday pleaded not guilty to the two counts of criminal contempt of congress on which he was indicted earlier this month.
Jen Psaki highlights fake Twitter account after it posts joke about Trump
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki was forced to deny a Twitter account making a joke about former President Donald Trump was hers.
A screenshot of a post from a fake Twitter account with a fake blue check mark — though labelled as a parody — purports to show Ms Psaki saying: “President Biden might need kneepads for riding his bike, but the last guy needed kneepads for visiting the Kremlin.”
Jen Psaki flags fake tweet after it posts joke about Trump in kneepads at Kremlin
Former White House press secretary flags tweet as from parody account
Jan 6 hearing recap: Trump and Eastman put pressure on Pence
The January 6th Committee has published a recap video of key moments from Thursday’s hearing.
The focus of the third public hearing in the committee’s investigation focused on how Donald Trump plotted with lawyer John Eastman to pressure Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
What the president wanted the vice president to do was not only unconstitutional but led to the violent attack on The Capitol, the committee asserts.
Trump asked if he expects to be taken out of Mar-a-Lago ‘in shackles’
A right-wing radio host complained to Donald Trump about the Jan 6 committee and speculated to Mr Trump that Democrats wanted to see the ex-president in prison.
Wayne Allyn Root made the remark to Mr Trump in an interview with the ex-president for his syndicated radio show The Wayne Allyn Root Show. His complaints centred around the recent arrest and indictment of Peter Navarro, Donald Trump’s ex-trade adviser, for contempt of Congress.
“When they arrest a Peter Navarro, who’s next? You?” Mr Root asked. “Are they gonna try and take you out of Mar-a-Lago in shackles? This is insanity!”
John Bowden reports:
Trump asked if he expects to be taken out of Mar-a-Lago ‘in shackles’
Right-wing host reacts to Jan 6 committee
Herschel Walker says he ‘never denied’ having four children
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said Saturday that he “never denied” the existence of children he hadn’t publicly disclosed before, telling conservative Christians that his kids “knew the truth.”
Speaking before a friendly audience at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual “Road to Majority” conference, Walker said the revelations about his children had only emboldened his campaign.
Herschel Walker says he 'never denied' having 4 children
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker says he “never denied” the existence of children he hadn't publicly disclosed before and he's telling conservative Christians that his kids "knew the truth.”
Thirst for power: Watergate 50th meets January 6 with common thread
The wreckage of Watergate and January 6 are a half-century apart yet rooted in the same ancient thirst for power at any cost.
Two presidents, wily and profane, tried an end-run around democracy.
Mysteries from both affairs endure as the House inquiry into the January 2021 uprising at the Capitol intersects with this week’s Watergate 50th anniversary.
Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6. Common thread: Thirst for power
Watergate and Jan. 6 are a half-century apart, in vastly different eras, and they were about different things
Juneteenth: John Legend says Black people need to own ‘narrative’ of their stories
John Legend has said that Black people need to own the “narrative” of their own stories as he condemned the ongoing battle over schoolbooks across the country.
Speaking on stage alongside civil rights leader Rev Al Sharpton and New York film director Spike Lee at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday night, the singer warned that there is an effort to “sanitise” the stories and struggles of Black people.
“It matters that we’re able to tell our own stories,” he said on the eve of Juneteenth.
“Basically if we don’t have control of our own narrative and can’t tell our own story...
“Now, we’re seeing when we’re not in charge of own school boards or libraries… and folks are trying to get rid of our stories and our struggles out of our libraries and textbooks.”
Rachel Sharp reports for The Independent from the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
John Legend says Black people need to own ‘narrative’ of their stories
John Legend spoke on stage alongside civil rights leader Rev Al Sharpton and New York film director Spiek Lee at the Tribeca Film Festival on the eve of Juneteenth
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies