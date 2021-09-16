Roger Stone, an ally of former president Donald Trump, was served legal papers during a live radio interview for his alleged role in the 6 January Capitol riots.

Mr Stone was speaking on the Real Talk 93.3 radio show in St Louis, Missouri on Wednesday when he was interrupted while answering a question on why it was “imperative” that Mr Trump run for the next presidential election.

“Hold on a second, I have a process server at my front door about to serve me in the latest lawsuit,” he could be heard saying. Mr Stone added that he was served a lawsuit filed at the civil court in the District of Columbia.

“Alright, I have just been served in the 6 January lawsuit. Live, right here on your radio show,” he said. “This is a big, big stack of papers, which is good, because we’re out of toilet paper today.”

Former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski, who had originally shared a clip from the radio show, also tweeted an unverified statement from Mr Stone. “I was served with this baseless, groundless, unsubstantiated harassment lawsuit filed against [former] President Trump and me this morning.”

The purported statement posted by Filipkowski also urged Mr Stone’s supporters to “fight these left-wing vultures” by donating to his legal defence fund, set up to crowdfund a series of litigations brought against him for his alleged role in the Capitol riots.

The development is yet to be referred to on Stone’s blog Stone Cold Truth, where Mr Stone regularly releases statements after being banned from most major social media platforms. The last entry on his blog is from 14 September, where he took a swing at Senator Cory Booker “documenting” his “stunning personal corruption”.

More recently, at least seven US Capitol police officers filed a federal lawsuit against Mr Stone, Mr Trump and far-right “violent extremist groups”, accusing them of conspiring to stop the Congress from confirming Joe Biden’s victory “through the use of force, intimidation, and threats”.

Releasing a statement on the litigation, Mr Stone at the time said this lawsuit, filed “by nasty leftist lawyers with political, not legal motives”, is an “effective form of political harassment because it requires those targeted to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to defend themselves in court.”

“I never instructed anyone to hurt people at the Capitol, let alone a police officer, on 6 January or at any other time, nor did I conspire to deprive anyone of their civil rights. The lawsuit is therefore without merit and lacks the factual basis to include me,” he said.