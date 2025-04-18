WWE star Roman Reigns reveals he supports Trump ahead of WrestleMania

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wrestling superstar Roman Reigns has expressed his support for Donald Trump ahead of his headlining turn at WrestleMania this weekend.

The former WWE champion opened up about his political views in an interview with Vanity Fair, and is the latest in a series of sports entertainment stars to give the president his backing.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash with CM Punk and Seth Rollins in Las Vegas, the 39 year-old said: “I support our president. Trump is one of those guys where he’s got a vast history and a huge background.

open image in gallery Wrestling superstar Roman Reigns has expressed his support for Donald Trump ( Getty )

“He’s been in entertainment. He’s been in big business, politics. At this point, I’m supporting a bright future for our country. Positive and competent leadership.

“For us to be what we’re supposed to be, to be a world leader and carry that respect and do what a world power like us should be doing.”

Perhaps more surprisingly, Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, is registered as a Democrat in his home state of Florida and told the magazine he considers himself a centrist.

He was also critical of the president for picking fights with his political rivals, noting that Trump “needs that adversary” in his life.

“He needs that opposition to bounce off of,” Reigns said. “He needs that competitive motivation or something.”

open image in gallery Hulk Hogan joined the Trump campaign trail in 2024 ( REUTERS )

Reigns further acknowledged that the chaotic state of our modern world “seems to be more like wrestling than any other form of entertainment.”

Trump has a long association with professional wrestling and the discipline has arguably played a significant role in shaping his trash-talking persona and habit of calling out opponents, whom he often derides with insulting nicknames like “Crooked Hillary” Clinton, “Sleepy Joe” Biden and “Lyin’ Ted” Cruz.

Hulk Hogan was a significant supporter during last year’s presidential campaign, with the veteran brawler delivering a memorable address at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee days after Trump had been shot in the right ear by a sniper in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Hogan expressed admiration for the courage his “hero” had displayed in response to the attack, urged his fellow “Trump-o-maniacs” to “run wild, brother” and tore off his shirt in signature style.

But before that, the billionaire commercial real estate tycoon hosted WrestleMania IV and V in 1988 and 1989 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and took part in the legendary “Battle of the Billionaires” at WrestleMania XXIII in 2007, which ended with Trump, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Bobby Lashley shaving the head of wrestling magnate Vince McMahon.

The stunt saw Trump entered into the WWE’s Hall of Fame and the latter’s estranged wife, Linda McMahon, is now his education secretary.