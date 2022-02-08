GOP at war: Romney vows to go head to head with Trump with fundraiser for Liz Cheney
Romney’s niece, Ronna McDaniel, is the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee
Sen Mitt Romney said he would raise money for Rep Liz Cheney after the Republican National Committee censured the Republican congresswoman and fellow critic of President Donald Trump.
“I don’t think I’d be invited to campaign but I’m going to support her through a fundraiser,” the Utah Republican told The Independent.
Mr Romney was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Mr Trump for his role in inciting the 6 January riot on Capitol Hill last year when supporters of the former president’s barged into the halls of Congress in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Mr Romney’s words come after the Republican National Committee voted to censure Ms Cheney and fellow Republican Rep Adam Kinzinger for their roles on the House’s select committee investigating the insurrection.
Ronna Romney McDaniel, the RNC Chairwoman, is Mr Romney’s niece and on Monday, Mr Romney told CNN he texted her to condemn the resolution.
“Anything that my party does that comes across as being stupid is not going to help us,” he said.
Ms Cheney raised more than $20m last fundraising quarter as she faces a Trump-endorsed primary challenger in Harriet Hageman. Ms Cheney serves as vice chairwoman of the January 6 select committee and was chosen to serve on it by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat.
Mr Romney has become a major critic of Mr Trump’s after Mr Trump endorsed him when Mr Romney was a candidate for president in 2012.
