Ron DeSantis calls for Florida state military guard he would control
The Florida Republican requested $3.5 million to re-establish the Florida State Guard, which was disbanded in 1947.
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis announced he would recommend $3.5 million in his state’s budget to re-establish a military guard that would answer to him.
Mr DeSantis said the state guard would be a civilian volunteer force that could assist with the National Guard on state-specific emergencies.
“This funding will include the necessary training, equipment and other support functions for up to 200 members who can aid in response to hurricanes, natural disasters and other state emergencies,” he said. at a news conference on Friday “We want to be able to have a quick response capability and re-establishing the Florida State Guard will allow civilians from all over the state to be trained in the best emergency response techniques and have the ability to mobilize very, very quickly.”
