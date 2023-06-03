Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ron DeSantis snapped back at a heckler in South Carolina who branded him a “f***ing fascist” during a campaign rally.

The Florida governor was yelled at by a female protester during an event in the state as he discussed his education policies.

“The right to health care, to their kids’ health care, you’re a f***ing fascist,” the woman in the crowd in Lexington, South Carolina, yelled. “We say gay.”

After booing from the crowd, DeSantis responded, “Yeah, well, thank you.”

And he added: “We’re not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids. We’re going to stand up for our kids. We’re going to make sure to do it right.”

Mr DeSantis got a big ovation as the woman was escorted out of the event.

“Those people like that in Florida are the people we beat every single day on policy,” said Mr DeSantis.

Brave woman interrupts Ron DeSantis’ speech and calls him a “f**king Fascist” to his face, and DeSantis gets triggered and snaps at her. She’s right. He is a f*cking fascist

pic.twitter.com/L9gs1lMYYB — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) June 2, 2023

“We do not let them win. We win all these battles. We’re not letting them indoctrinate our kids, not on our watch.”

The governor’s campaign team posted the clip on social media, telling his supporters to watch as he “roasts” an “angry leftist.”