Ron DeSantis has been mocked for a bizarre video that shows him roaring with laughter at an Iowa car show.

The Florida governor, who is expected to soon announce he is taking on Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, was caught on video cracking up at the Feenstra Family Picnic event last weekend.

During the appearance in Sioux Center, Iowa, DeSantis asked a man how much a 1955 Porsche at the event was worth.

“Ugh, we won’t even talk about that,” the man replied, which saw the Republican hopeful throw back his head and howl with apparent amusement.

Mr DeSantis’s seemingly over-the-top reaction in the viral clip saw him widely ridiculed online.

”You’ve seen the photos, but the video is somehow worse,” tweeted the anti-Trump political group The Lincoln Project.

You've seen the photos, but the video is somehow worse. pic.twitter.com/nLGA52YUPs — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 16, 2023

And another user added: “Timing is off, too. Sounds as though DeSantis AI started laughing before the guy finished his answer.”

“Such an awkward, odd, cringey, meatball of a man…” another Twitter user wrote, while one user compared him to “a faulty robot from Westworld.”

Ron DeSantis is proof that artificial intelligence still has a long way to go before it can accurately replicate an authentic human laugh.pic.twitter.com/82tAjRaEB1 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) May 16, 2023

“Ron DeSantis is proof that artificial intelligence still has a long way to go before it can accurately replicate an authentic human laugh,” tweeted Mrs Betty Bowers, a character created by comic Deven Green.