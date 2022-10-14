Pro-Trump GOP Senator Ron Johnson draws laughs at debate with claim of FBI ‘set-up’
‘The FBI set me up with a corrupt briefing and then leaked that to smear me,’ Ron Johnson says during debate
Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin GOP senator who is frequently in the news for his repetition of conspiracy theories and disinformation, had audience members at his debate with Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes laughing out loud after he complained that the FBI had exhibited “corruption” by briefing him about being the target of a Russian disinformation campaign.
After Mr Barnes, who is challenging the two-term senator in this year’s midterm elections, criticised Mr Johnson for praising Russian president Vladimir Putin as “a smart guy” and pointed out that the FBI had told the senator he was a target for Russian operatives, Mr Johnson lashed out at the federal law enforcement agency.
“The FBI set me up with a corrupt briefing and then leaked that to smear me,” he said.
The debate audience responded by breaking out into open laughter as Mr Johnson claimed the government advice that he was being targeted was part of “FBI corruption” he had been “trying to expose”.
The briefing in question came in 2020 when Mr Johnson chaired the Senate Homeland Security Committee and led a probe into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
The Senate investigation was a clear attempt to aid Mr Trump’s re-election bid by targeting Mr Biden’s family, and Mr Johnson made heavy use of dubious sources who had tied to the Kremlin.
