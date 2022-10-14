Midterm elections 2022 – Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock to square off at Georgia debate
Joe Biden responds to question on Herschel Walker aboprtion scandal
After months of back-and-forth, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock will finally have the chance to debate his opponent, Republican Herschel Walker, on TV tonight.
Mr Walker, who enjoys Donald Trump’s backing, has slumped in the polls after reports he paid for an abortion for one of the mothers of his children. His ex-partner claims that she had to pursue him for the money.
Mr Walker has lied several times about the number of children he has, keeping campaign staff in the dark, and has repeated numerous false claims about his past, while facing allegations of domestic violence.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Democratic candidate John Fetterman has raised more than $1m dollars after an NBC News interview in which he described the after-effects of the stroke he suffered earlier this year.
The interview has led to a major controversy thanks to subsequent remarks from the interviewer and other journalists about Mr Fetterman’s cognitive abilities during the discussion.
Dr Oz faces opprobrium over misleading gun violence event
Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for the senate seat in Pennsylvania, has been accused of misleading the public for not pointing out that the gun violence survivor he comforted at a “community discussion” in September was his campaign coordinator.
Dr Oz spoke with Sheila Armstrong inside a Black church as she broke down recounting how her brother and nephew were killed in Philadelphia at his campaign event on 19 September. Ms Armstrong held a handmade sign which read “gone but not forgotten” for her dead relatives.
But after the Associated Press published a piece on the event, Brendan McPhillips, the campaign manager for Dr Oz’s opponent John Fetterman, complained on Twitter that the news agency failed to note that Ms Armstrong was a paid member of the Republican candidate’s campaign.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has the story.
Nevada GOP Senate candidate sees 14 members of family endorse Democrat opponent
Less than a month before Election Day, 14 members of Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt’s family sent a letter endorsing his opponent, Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.
“We staunchly believe that Catherine is well equipped with her own ‘Nevada grit’ — a quality that she will take forward in representation of our home state for six more years across the halls of Congress,” the letter states.
The letter, first obtained by The Nevada Independent, does not mention Laxalt by name.
Abortion and economy take centre stage in Minnesota
Democratic US Rep Angie Craig on Thursday portrayed her GOP challenger as a pawn of Big Oil and Big Pharma who conceals his opposition to abortion rights. Republican congressional candidate Tyler Kistner meanwhile said Craig bears responsibility for inflation and other economic woes because she supports President Joe Biden‘s policies.
Craig and Kistner met for their only full debate of the campaign at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, sponsored by the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce. Their race in the swing suburban 2nd District is considered the GOP’s best chance to flip a congressional seat in Minnesota.
It’s also one of the most expensive House races in the country.
Can Biden give Democrats a west coast election boost?
President Joe Biden‘s visit to California and Oregon close to Election Day shows how Democrats are summoning crunch-time political reinforcements in states that are usually afterthoughts for the party.
As unlikely as it seems, a key component of the Republican drive to retake control of the House on Nov. 8 may lie with holding districts it already controls in California — the country’s largest Democratic state — and potentially gaining ground in typically Democratic Oregon.
It won’t be easy.
Milwaukee Latinos fed up with crime mull GOP vote
In two decades of street outreach on Milwaukee’s south side, evangelical pastor Marty Calderon has offered Bible study, gang prevention, a safe place to stay for those battling addiction, and help getting jobs for those newly released from prison.
But as he’s watched rising crime threaten those efforts to “clean up” his impoverished neighborhood, Calderon started bringing Republican politicians to his ministry, God Touch.
He hopes the largely Hispanic, working-class community will hear what they can do for it – and the conservative candidates will learn these voters’ reality, especially their immigration journeys.
Trying to get politics out of election certifying
Before the 2020 presidential election, certifying election results in the states was routine and generated little public attention. That has changed.
Read more:
Battleground Nevada: Two House seats in spotlight in November
As they have been for most elections the past decade, two of Nevada’s four U.S. House races are in the swing-seat spotlight as Democratic incumbents Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford seek reelection in the western battleground state.
But for the first time in more than 20 years, Republicans also think they have a chance to turn a traditional blue seat red in a Las Vegas district as Nevadans struggle with some of the highest gas prices and unemployment rates in the nation.
Read more:
ICYMI: Tulsi Gabbard campaigning for pro-Trump candidate
A day after she announced her departure from the Democratic Party, Tulsi Gabbard was due to join a pro-Trump candidate’s campaign in New Hampshire.
Gino Spocchia reports.
Split verdict for armed Trump supporters arrested at 2020 Philadelphia election site
Two supporters of President Donald Trump arrested after driving a Hummer with guns and ammunition to a Philadelphia site where votes were being counted in November 2020 were convicted of weapons charges Wednesday but acquitted of election interference.
Read more:
Treasury Department investigating DeSantis migrant flights stunt
The US Treasury Department is probing whether Florida governor Ron DeSantis improperly used money designated for Covid-19 relief to fund flights that carried unknowing migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month.
Politico reported on Tuesday that, according to a letter provided by Sen Ed Markey of Massachusetts, the department’s inspector general’s office is planning to probe how Mr DeSantis and Florida paid for the flights as part of a broader audit of how states used their Covid relief funds.
Abe Asher reports.
