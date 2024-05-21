Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After being New York mayor, Trump lawyer, and criminal defendant, Rudy Giuliani is now trying his hand at coffee salesman as he grapples with bankruptcy and debt of $148m.

As proceedings in his bankruptcy case rumbled on this week, Mr Giuliani launched “Rudy.Coffee”, offering three styles of coffee beans.

The first 100 bags are signed by the former mayor, the products’ website claims, and will begin shipping in June.

The three variations come with tag lines such as “fighting for justice” with an image of Mr Giuliani from his time as US Attorney for the Southern District of New York; “enjoying life,” with an image of a flip-flop-wearing Mr Guiliani sitting on a beach; and “America’s mayor,” with an image of a smiling Mr Giuliani holding a cup.

While former president Donald Trump has chosen to sell sneakers and bibles to cover his legal fees, his former lawyer is flogging three coffee types: “bold,” “morning,” and decaf. The bags weigh two pounds each and can be purchased for $29.99.

The site apparently includes a message from Mr Guiliani himself.

“I’ve moved at a fast pace, and have had many different roles in life, but the one constant thing has been a good cup of coffee, which is now proven to have health benefits. Please enjoy my delicious fresh roasted specialty coffee. It’s quality you can trust,” he says.

TV doctor Maria Ryan, Mr Giuliani’s girlfriend, also posted an ad for the coffee on X on Tuesday.

Rudy Giuliani launches new coffee venture ( rudy.coffee )

“I'm really looking to improve my health. I do know coffee has health benefits, but not in those little plastic things that are already ground – hurts my stomach,” she says in the video.

“So I was looking for products that had non-GMO, really organic bean farms, and I couldn't find any, so Rudy Giuliani and I collaborated and we have rudy.coffee coming to your home soon.”

The domain registrar search tool, Whoxy, reveals that the coffee site was registered on 26 March, according to The New Republic.

Mr Giuliani’s coffee venture comes as the judge in charge of his bankruptcy case said that he was “disturbed” that so little progress had been achieved in sorting out his finances. On Tuesday, the judge blocked Mr Giuliani from appealing a $148m defamation judgment against him.

The former NY mayor declared bankruptcy in December after being ordered to pay the judgment sum to two election workers after he pushed a baseless conspiracy theory regarding their part in the 2020 election. He has subsequently missed deadlines to file financial disclosures.

He has not sold homes in Florida and New York and he was suspended last week from WABC Radio, where he had a daily show. The station cited his repeated violations of a ban on sharing baseless claims about the 2020 election.

A lawyer for the election workers, Rachel Strickland, said: “They have done nothing. They sold nothing. They settled nothing.” She also accused Mr Giuliani of getting fired on purpose.

“I am disturbed about the status of this case,” US Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane said.

Attorneys for Mr Giuliani said that he had work in progress to bring in cash but did not specify details on Tuesday. A lawyer also said that his multimillion-dollar Manhattan apartment would soon be up for sale.

They also said that problems have been cleared up and required financial filings will be made. Several people allege that Mr Giuliani owes them money.

“They finally have, I think, gotten things on track,” Giuliani attorney Heath Berger said.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Mr Giuliani said: “Mayor Rudy Giuliani—the man who took down the Mafia, locked up Wall Street’s biggest criminals, cleaned up New York City and comforted the nation following September 11th—is regularly asked to partner with products and services as a trusted and respected public figure.”

“He doesn’t get behind anything he doesn’t believe in, and as an avid consumer of coffee (due to his demanding work schedule) he’s 100 per cent behind this product and brand, and as they say, ‘don’t knock it until you try it’,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Giuliani has been indicted for his alleged part in a 2020 election interference plot in Arizona – but prosecutors say he’s nowhere to be found.

Last month, the former New York City mayor was one of 18 Trump allies and fake electors to be indicted in a sprawling case to plant fake electors to cast electoral college votes for the former president instead of President Joe Biden.

State prosecutors have spent weeks trying to serve Mr Giuliani with a summons, Richie Taylor at the Arizona attorney general’s office told CNN. But he has proved elusive and is now the only one of the 18 who has yet to be served with a summons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report