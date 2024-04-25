Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A grand jury indicted 11 Arizona Republicans and seven others for their role in an alleged scheme to keep Donald Trump in the White House by falsely certifying the state’s 2020 election results as a Trump win.

The indictment accuses the group of trying to prevent “the lawful transfer of the presidency of the United States, keeping President Donald J. Trump in office against the will of Arizona voters, and depriving Arizona voters of their right to vote and have their votes counted.”

According to the indictment, one month after the election, 11 Trump-supporting Republicans convened at the state’s GOP headquarters in Phoenix to sign certificates claiming the state’s electoral college votes.

"We conducted a thorough and professional investigation over the past 13 months into the fake electors scheme in our state," Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a video on Wednesday announcing the charges. "I understand for some of you today didn’t come fast enough. And I know I’ll be criticized by others for conducting this investigation at all. But as I’ve stated before, and we’ll say here again, today, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined."

In addition to the 11 people named in the indictment, seven other individuals are charged, though their names are temporarily redacted pending notification of the case. However, given other information about them in the document, their likely identities are apparent.

Former New York mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani appears to be among the defendants from the redacted group. He is described in the indictment as a person “often identified as ‘the Mayor’” who “spread false claims of election fraud in Arizona and nationally shortly after November 3, 2020.”

The Independent has contacted Mr Giuliani for comment.

Mark Meadows also appears to be named in the indictment, which describes an individual who served as a chief of staff in 2020. Mr Meadows, a former congressman, was Donald Trump’s chief of staff in 2020.

At attorney for Mr Meadows told The Washington Post his client hadn’t seen the indictment yet, but said if the former Trump chief of staff is named, “it is a blatantly political and politicized accusation and will be contested and defeated.”

Donald Trump is refered to in the indictment as an unindicted co-conspirator.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Alex Woodward contributed reporting to this story.