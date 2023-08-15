What is racketeering? Donald Trump charged with Mafia-busting law

Donald Trump and 18 others have been charged with racketeering for their alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

“The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia’s legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal, racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election results,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said, announcing the charges.

While this is the fourth indictment against Mr Trump, it is the first time a former president faces charges once used to convict mafia bosses.

So what is racketeering and what is a RICO law?