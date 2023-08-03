Rudy Giuliani accused of calling Matt Damon a homophobic slur on tape

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rudy Giuliani, the former lawyer of Donald Trump, is accused of calling Oppenheimer star Matt Damon a homophobic slur – and mocked the actor’s height – after he struggled to name him, according to court documents.

“No, Matt Damon is a – Matt Damon is a f**. Matt Damon is also 5’2”, Eyes are blue. Coochie-coochie-coochie-coo,” Mr Giuliani allegedly said. The quote appears in a transcript of a tape from 2019 in the court case filed by his former assistant Noelle Dunphy.

As the transcript attests, Ms Dunphy asked Mr Giuliani, “Who were the other Republicans who are celebrities?”

He replied, “Ain’t too many. Brad – not Brad Pitt. The other guy that looks like him.”

The former aide asked if her boss meant Bradley Cooper before she landed on Matt Damon, who is “very liberal.”

The actor’s IMDB page marks his height as 5ft 10in tall. Mr Damon has been married to Luciana Barroso since 2005, and the pair share four daughters.

Noelle Dunphy sued Mr Trump’s former attorney in a Manhattan court in May for $10m for sexual assault and harassment.

“He often demanded oral sex while he took phone calls on speaker phone from high-profile friends and clients, including then-President Trump,” Ms Dunphy claimed in the lawsuit.

Ben Goodman, a political adviser to Mr Giuliani, previously told The Independent the former New York City mayor “unequivocally denies the allegations” in the lawsuit.

On Wednesday, Mr Goodman told The Independent that Mr Giuliani’s relationship with Ms Dunphy was entirely consensual.

In other tapes filed on Tuesday, Ms Dunphy’s lawyers allege Mr Giuliani told her in March 2019: “Come here, big t*ts. Your t*ts belong to me. Give them to me. I want to claim my t*ts.”

“These breasts belong to me. Nobody else can get near these, okay? I don’t care if they’re flirting or they give you business cards. These are mine, you got it?” Mr Giuliani allegedly added.