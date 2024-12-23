Broke Rudy Giuliani dresses up as Santa in odd coffee ad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As his financial woes look ever bleaker in light of the $150 million defamation ruling against him in favor of two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of interfering in the 2020 election, Rudy Giuliani appears to be resorting to more unusual efforts to raise cash.

The former mayor of New York City and one-time personal attorney to President-elect Donald Trump has resorted to dressing up as Santa Claus to promote his personally branded coffee.

In October, Giuliani was ordered to begin surrendering his assets as part of the defamation payment to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the mother and daughter at the center of his election lies.

Among the assets were his Manhattan penthouse, watches, sports memorabilia, and a 1980 Mercedes that once belonged to Hollywood star Lauren Bacall. Some have been turned over but others are missing and the lack of title deeds and keys to the New York apartment make any sale burdensome, according to attorneys for the women.

He told a judge in late November that he was out of cash and could not pay his bills.

However, back in May, Giuliani launched a coffee brand — “Rudy Coffee” — and is trying to raise money that way, and posted a Christmas ad online on Monday (December 23).

He writes on X: “What a woman Mrs Santa Clause is! All she wants for Christmas is high quality coffee at rudy.coffee.”

The former mayor appears dressed as Santa, flanked by two men dressed as elves and with a woman dressed as Mrs Claus seated on his lap.

Rudy Giuliani gestures during a hearing in his case over the handover of property to two Georgia election workers ( REUTERS )

“Ho, ho, ho! Merry Christmas!” Giuliani said. “What would you like for Christmas, darling?”

“Rudy Coffee!” the woman responded.

“Not diamonds? Not a necklace?” asked a mock-stunned Giuliani.

As the elves handed her bags of coffee, the former mayor said: “Give her all the coffee she wants! Ho, ho, ho!”

Giuliani is not averse to dressing up, having once famously appeared in full drag alongside Trump in a comedy skit in 2000. At one point the future president presses his face into the then-mayor’s cleavage.

Rudy Coffee comes in three variations with tag lines such as “fighting for justice” with an image of Giuliani from his time as US Attorney for the Southern District of New York; “enjoying life,” with an image of a flip-flop-wearing Guiliani sitting on a beach; and “America’s mayor,” with an image of a smiling Giuliani holding a cup.

A two-pound bag is priced at $29.99.

District Judge Lewis Liman, who is overseeing the property turnover case in New York, has ordered Giuliani to a civil contempt hearing on January 3.

Last month, Liman warned Giuliani could face contempt sanctions for failing to meet his “unqualified obligation” to deliver all listed property to the women, but Giuliani “has neither complied with that obligation nor provided any explanation for why he could not do so,” according to attorneys for the women.

In another hearing in November, Liman criticized Giuliani for “farcical” excuses about his assets.

With additional reporting by Alex Woodward