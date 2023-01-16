Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported.

The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.

Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump.

“When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I didn't take, listen to this, this is my training on 'top secret’: I didn't take them out of Mar-a-Lago.”

Mr Giuliani said that the incident happened shortly after Mr Trump became president.

“He told me, 'Oh, take them home with you,'” Mr Giuliani said, to which he reportedly replied: “I'm not going to take Wilbur Ross' tax returns home with me. I could misplace them!”

Wilbur Ross served as Commerce Secretary during the Trump administration. Mr Giuliani said that he placed documents in a safe at his desk at Mar-a-Lago at the end of each day.

“I — you know, I never, ever, ever, ever, ever, knowingly, and I never got caught — but I don't remember ever taking a doc,” he said.

Mr Giuliani’s words come after the FBI executed a search warrant at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida in August to seize documents from his presidency he had refused to turn over to the National Archives, including some that were marked as “classified.”

The Department of Justice is now investigating whether Mr Trump broke three federal laws, including the Espionage Act, by keeping the documents at his home.

Republicans have sought to draw an equivalence between the documents at Mr Trump’s home and revelations that locations tied to President Joe Biden contained documents.