Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Disgraced ex-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has agreed to never again publicly accuse two Georgia election workers of tampering with votes in the 2020 election, allegations that have led him to personal bankruptcy.

In a draft agreement filed on Tuesday and obtained by CNN, the former lawyer for Donald Trump gave up his years-long campaign against Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss.

Mr Giuliani will be “permanently enjoined from publishing, causing others to publish, and/or assisting in others’ publication of any statements that suggest that Plaintiffs, whether mentioned directly, indirectly, or by implication, engaged in wrongdoing in connection with the 2020 presidential election,” the documents said.

The agreement will also give the women – to whom he owes $148m – significant power to hold him accountable if Mr Giuliani ever again repeats any potentially defamatory statements about them about the 2020 election.

The agreement will allow Ms Freeman and Ms Moss to take the former NY mayor to court immediately, should he do so, attorneys told CNN.

The former New York mayor has long accused Ruby Freeman, right, and her daughter Shaye Moss, left, of tampering with votes in the 2020 presidential election ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Mr Giuliani declared bankruptcy in December after being ordered to pay the massive sum to the women for pushing his baseless conspiracy theory. In April his bid to reverse the defamation verdict was rejected.

US district court Judge Beryl Howell dismissed the bid on 15 April, writing that the former mayor’s “threadbare arguments” fell “well short of persuading ‘the evidence and all reasonable inferences that can be drawn therefrom are so one-sided that reasonable men and women could not have reached a verdict in [plaintiffs’] favor.’”

Since the original verdict was delivered, Mr Giuliani has been suspended from WABC Radio, where he had a daily show, but branched out into a new business venture – coffee – to help soften the blow of his mammoth payments.

Mr Giuliani filed for bankruptcy in December after being ordered to pay $148m to the two women ( Getty Images )

Mr Giuliani announced the launch of “Rudy.Coffee”, a brand offering three styles of coffee beans, on Tuesday.

The first 100 bags are signed by the former mayor, the products’ website claims, and will begin shipping in June.

The three variations come with tag lines such as “fighting for justice” with an image of Mr Giuliani from his time as US Attorney for the Southern District of New York; “enjoying life,” with an image of a flip-flop-wearing Mr Guiliani sitting on a beach; and “America’s mayor,” with an image of a smiling Mr Giuliani holding a cup.