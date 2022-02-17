Russia expels US deputy ambassador as Blinken prepares to address UN Security Council

The Russian government has expelled US deputy chief of mission Bartle Gorman from the country as tensions between Moscow and Washington continue to rise over Russia’s troop buildup along the border with Ukraine.

Mr Gorman, a veteran foreign service officer who recently served as Deputy Assistant Secretary and Assistant Director for Threat Investigations and Analysis for the Bureau of Diplomatic Security, was ordered out of the country as Moscow delivered a diplomatic note to the US outlining demands in response to security proposals from Washington.

According to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, Moscow is demanding the US halt all arms deliveries to Ukraine, remove defensive arms already provided to Ukrainian forces, and push Kiev to heed the Minsk agreements setting out a cease-fire against Russian-backed separatists in Eastern Ukraine.

Moscow is also demanding a withdrawal of all US forces from Central and Eastern Europe, RIA reported.

The latest set of demands from Russian president Vladimir Putin’s government are unlikely to receive a positive response from Washington, withdrawing American troops from Central and Eastern Europe would break what President Joe Biden has called America’s “ironclad” commitment to Nato’s mutual defence obligations.

More follows...