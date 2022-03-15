Russia sanctions Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Jen Psaki in response to US measures
Russia’s foreign ministry says Joe Biden, Antony Blinken, Jen Psaki, Hillary Clinton, and other officials are barred from entering the country
As the war in Ukraine continues, Russia says it has sanctioned a number of current and former United States officials.
The list includes President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and – oddly, since she’s out of office – former secretary of state Hillary Clinton. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the sanctions on Twitter.
“In response to a series of unprecedented sanctions prohibiting, among other things, entry into the United States for top Russian officials, effective March 15 this year, the Russian ‘stop list’ includes @JoeBiden, @SecBlinken and a number of other American figures on the basis of reciprocity,” the ministry said.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
