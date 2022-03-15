As the war in Ukraine continues, Russia says it has sanctioned a number of current and former United States officials.

The list includes President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and – oddly, since she’s out of office – former secretary of state Hillary Clinton. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the sanctions on Twitter.

“In response to a series of unprecedented sanctions prohibiting, among other things, entry into the United States for top Russian officials, effective March 15 this year, the Russian ‘stop list’ includes @JoeBiden, @SecBlinken and a number of other American figures on the basis of reciprocity,” the ministry said.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow