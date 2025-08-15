Putin team trolls its way to Ukraine summit with Trump as it serves ‘Chicken Kyiv’ for in-flight meal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s team trolled Ukraine on the eve of the summit with President Donald Trump by serving “chicken Kyiv” to journalists on the flight to Alaska.

U.S. and Russian delegations began arriving in Anchorage Friday, as Trump posted a blunt two-word warning on Truth Social: “HIGH STAKES!!!”

On the state-chartered flight to the talks, Russian media were served “chicken Kyiv cutlets” according to the editor-in-chief of Russia Today, Margarita Simonyan.

“Perhaps this is a good sign for the upcoming negotiations,” quipped RT reporter Egor Piskunov.

Other Russian propagandists jumped on the menu choice.

open image in gallery Russian media were served ‘chicken Kyiv cutlets’ on the state-chartered flight to Alaska, according to RT. ‘Perhaps this is a good sign for the upcoming negotiations,’ one RT journalist quipped. ( via REUTERS )

“This is apparently a hint that the Russian army is making chicken Kyiv cutlets out of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Putin and Trump should make a chicken Kyiv out of Zelensky,” pro-Putin commentator Sergei Markov said. He added that “both journalists in Russia and Putin and Lavrov have a good sense of humor.”

In another instance where Russia appeared to mock Ukraine ahead of the talks, Putin’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov arrived donning a USSR sweatshirt as he touched down in Anchorage.

“With chicken Kyiv and Lavrov's choice of attire, I think we're seeing some early confirmation that the Russians know what kind of signals they want to send,” Doug Klain, policy analyst for the U.S. non-profit Razom, which delivers humanitarian aid to Ukraine, told The Independent.

Others on social media accused Russia of playing “mind games” with the tactics.

“Seeing all the symbolism Russians enjoy presenting ahead of Alaska summit like USSR sweatshirts and serving chicken Kyiv - it sends only one message,” said one user of a pro-Ukraine account on X. “They’ve come to Alaska to mock USA, Europe & Ukraine and to have fun at everyone’s cost.”

open image in gallery Putin’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov arrived donning a USSR sweatshirt as he touched down in Anchorage. ( Social media )

“Russian state level trolling is a whole different ballgame,” wrote another.

Lavrov’s sweatshirt read “CCCP’,” an abbreviation of the Russian-language cognate of USSR.

It appeared to be a tongue in cheek reference to how critics of Putin have alleged the Russian leader wants to rebuild Soviet Russia. Statues of former General Secretary of the USSR Joseph Stalin have reappeared in Russia, with a monument to the dictator being unveiled in Moscow’s subway station earlier this year.

“The Russians hyped up this meeting by spotlighting their prior ownership of Alaska and Lavrov arrived wearing a USSR shirt—the previous chapter of the Russian imperial project Putin is continuing today,” Klain said. “While the Russians loved looking back on their past holdings like Alaska, it's a timely reminder that the world changes.”

The meeting between Trump and Putin will mark the first time the pair have met in person since 2018.

Trump vowed that the Russian president is “not going to mess around” with him as he looks to secure a ceasefire deal.