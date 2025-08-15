Hillary Clinton says she’d nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he helps broker a deal to end Ukraine war
Clinton, a longtime rival of Trump’s, said she would personally nominate the president for the elusive price if he brokered a peace deal that did not ‘capitulate’ to Putin
Hillary Clinton said on Friday she would nominate President Donald Trump for his long-awaited Nobel Peace Prize if he could broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine that did not “capitulate” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Clinton, the former secretary of state who once ran a campaign against Trump, issued her bold declaration on the Raging Moderates podcast to incentivize the president not to give in to the Russian president’s demands.
“I understand, from everything I read, that he would very much like to receive the Nobel Peace Prize,” Clinton told co-host Jessica Tarlov. “If he could end it, without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, had to, in a way, validate Putin’s vision of greater Russia, but instead could really stand up to Putin…. I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize.”
Clinton said the president has an opportunity to be the “architect” of a peace deal that would not give Putin any of Ukraine’s territory or allow Russian troops to remain in areas it has already seized.
“If we could pull that off, if President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin, aided and abetted by the United States,” Clinton added.
Clinton’s comments arise as Trump is set to meet with Putin in Alaska, presumably to discuss peace deal negotiations to end the war that Russia began in Ukraine three and a half years ago.
Trump has long sought to broker a deal between the two countries, even making it a campaign promise. However, he’s struggled to get Russia to meaningfully engage in peace talks and has hit several bumps with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
