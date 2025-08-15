Hillary Clinton says she’d nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he helps broker a deal to end Ukraine war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hillary Clinton said on Friday she would nominate President Donald Trump for his long-awaited Nobel Peace Prize if he could broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine that did not “capitulate” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Clinton, the former secretary of state who once ran a campaign against Trump, issued her bold declaration on the Raging Moderates podcast to incentivize the president not to give in to the Russian president’s demands.

“I understand, from everything I read, that he would very much like to receive the Nobel Peace Prize,” Clinton told co-host Jessica Tarlov. “If he could end it, without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, had to, in a way, validate Putin’s vision of greater Russia, but instead could really stand up to Putin…. I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize.”

Clinton said the president has an opportunity to be the “architect” of a peace deal that would not give Putin any of Ukraine’s territory or allow Russian troops to remain in areas it has already seized.

“If we could pull that off, if President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin, aided and abetted by the United States,” Clinton added.

Clinton’s comments arise as Trump is set to meet with Putin in Alaska, presumably to discuss peace deal negotiations to end the war that Russia began in Ukraine three and a half years ago.

Trump has long sought to broker a deal between the two countries, even making it a campaign promise. However, he’s struggled to get Russia to meaningfully engage in peace talks and has hit several bumps with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

