The White House has said that it’s “well past time” that Donald Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize after brokering “a peace deal a month” since his second presidency began.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday (31 July), Karoline Leavitt listed off a range of conflicts around the world which she claimed the US president ended.

She said: “President Trump has brokered on average one peace deal per month during his six months in office. It’s well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Numerous nations have said they will nominate the US president for the prestigious award including Israel, Pakistan, and most recently on Friday (1 August), Cambodia.