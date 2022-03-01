Russian progress on Kyiv has ‘stalled’ with units ‘surrendering without a fight’, US official says
Defence official says some Russian units are ‘surrendering without a fight’
Russia’s assault on Kyiv has “stalled” with some units “surrendering without a fight” to Ukrainian troops, according to a senior US defence official.
The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces have come up against several logistical issues as they try to take control of the Ukrainian capital.
Some Russian forces are facing shortages of food and fuel while they are also being challenged by a lack of experience among some troops who never knew they were being sent to combat, the official said.
As a result, the advance on the capital has basically stalled and remains “where it was yesterday” with Mr Putin now said to be “regrouping and rethinking” their attack.
“You’ve seen it on the ground, where units are surrendering, sometimes without a fight,” the official said.
