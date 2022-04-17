Ukraine’s president said over the weekend that his country will not cede territory in the Donbas region, currently occupied by Russian forces, to Moscow in an attempt to reach a peace agreement.

Speaking on Friday with CNN’s Jake Tapper in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky said that such a proposition left open the possibility that Russia would use the territory to launch another attack aimed at taking the capital.

“[W]e understand that the fact that we fought them off and they left, and they were running away from Kyiv...from the north, from Chernihiv and from that direction...it doesn’t mean if they are able to capture Donbas, they won’t come further towards Kyiv,” he said.

The Ukranian leader also spoke to the continued partnership between him and President Joe Biden, whose top press aide was asked last week if he had any plans to visit Ukraine and if not, whether a top deputy would be sent in his stead. As of yet, Mr Biden has not announced any plans to travel to the country, unlike the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and it isn’t clear whether a prominent US official will make the trip either.

Mr Zelensky called for as much in his interview, which was recorded on Friday, and said that he expected that Mr Biden would indeed announce plans to visit.

“Do you want President Biden to come here?” asked Mr Tapper.

Mr Zelesnky said he did, and when asked whether those plans were in the making, answered: "I think he will."

Russia’s government and Ukrianian officials have met over the course of weeks to discuss a possible peace agreement but no such ceasefire appears close as the two side continue to battle over territory across eastern Ukraine while Russian forces withdraw from areas near the capital.

Complicating the issue is the discoveries of horrific atrocities carried out in Russian-held territory including suburbs around Kyiv’s capital, where mangled bodies of hundreds of civilians have been revealed by Ukrainian troops retaking areas previously under Russian control. Many indicated due to their positioning that they had been slain execution-style, likely by Russian soldiers.

Other reports of targeted killings, abductions and rape are widespread as Moscow now faces accusations of war crimes from the west and genocide from Ukraine’s government, a claim also echoed by Joe Biden but apparently not the official position of the US government.

Some regions of Ukraine have been held since 2014 when Russian-backed separatists began fighting against Ukraine’s military and Moscow responded by annexing Crimea, a region in the south.