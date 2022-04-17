✕ Close Russian state TV presenter says war in Ukraine 'has already escalated into World War 3'

Russia has threatened to “destroy” Ukrainian troops in the besieged city Mariupol if they do not surrender, as the Black Sea port city has reportedly been on the brink of falling to Russian forces today.

“All those who will continue resistance will be destroyed,” Igor Konashenkov, the Russian defense ministry’s spokesman, said – adding that those who surrender were “guaranteed to keep their lives”. Russia had given Ukrainian troops a deadline of 3am GMT today to surrender.

The capture of Mariupol, in southern Ukraine, would give Vladimir Putin’s forces an advantage after the troops failed to seize Kyiv in the north during the seven weeks so far of the ongoing invasion.

About 2,500 Ukrainian fighters are hiding out at a steel plant in Mariupol that has a network of underground tunnels, the Russian military estimates.

Meanwhile, in another huge blow to Russia, Putin’s forces lost an eighth general. Yesterday, Vladimir Frolov – deputy commander of Russia’s 8th army – was given a military funeral in a St Petersburg’s cemetery.