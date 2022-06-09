Republican candidate for Michigan governor Ryan Kelley arrested by FBI for role in January 6 riot
The FBI has arrested Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Thursday after conducting a raid at his home in Allendale. He was later charged with a misdemeanour for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot.
Mara Schneider, a spokeswoman for the FBI in Detroit, confirmed to the Detroit Free Press that federal agents executed a search warrant at Mr Kelley's home and later took him into custody.
Ms Schneider reportedly did not provide further details of the arrest.
