Jan 6 hearings - live: Ivanka Trump testimony could be opening item

✕ Close Jamie Raskin doesn’t say whether the Jan 6 Committee will get Mike Pence to testify

Donald Trump privately asked to be taken to the Capitol Hill building on January 6 last year to join his supporters, a report has revealed.

Politico reported that Robert Engel — a Secret Service agent in charge of protecting Mr Trump in the aftermath of the election — claimed that the former president spoke about his desire to go to the Capitol.

Meanwhile, the House committee investigating last year’s January 6 attacks on the Capitol building is planning to launch the primetime hearings today by playing unreleased videos of former president’s aides and family members — including Ivanka Trump — testifying before its staff.

Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr, and daughter Ivanka Trump are also scheduled to testify in New York’s civil probe into alleged fraud at their family business from 15 July.

A former GOP insider tells The Independent that Donald Trump will “lose his mind” when he watches the January 6 committee hearings on the Capitol riot on Thursday evening and realises no one is there to interject on his behalf.

The January 6 committee hearings will get underway starting at 8 pm ET Thursday.