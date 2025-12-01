Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A senior Republican congressman has pushed back against plans by Donald Trump to dock the pay of air traffic control workers who did not show up for work during the government shutdown.

During the historic shutdown, which ultimately lasted for 43 days, from October 1 to November 12, ATCs were expected to work without pay. Some were forced to take extra jobs and many reported being unable to afford essential costs like childcare or fuel to get to their shifts.

A number began calling out of work sick, leading to major disruption at airports – and prompting Trump to say their pay should be docked.

However, the Republican chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure pushed back on the idea.

Rep. Sam Graves told KFEQ: “The problem with something like that is you really don’t know the circumstances,” Sam Graves, who chairs the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. They may have actually been sick.”

During the historic shutdown, which ultimately lasted for 43 days, a significant number of ATCs began calling out of work due to lack of pay, with some forced to seek side jobs ( AFP via Getty Images )

Graves noted the high-stress nature of air traffic control jobs was coupled with the anxiety of not being paid during the shutdown.

“You also can’t fault somebody who’s trying to make a car payment and a mortgage payment,” he said. “You don’t know what their personal circumstance is, and they have to go out and get another job for the time being to try to make ends meet.”

The widespread absences led to considerable disruption, causing delays across the country and prompting the government to cut flights at 40 of the busiest airports.

Trump initially vowed to cut the pay of those who skipped work, while giving bonuses of up to $10,000 for those who remained on the job.

“For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU,” he seethed on Truth Social.

“You didn’t step up to help the U.S.A. against the FAKE DEMOCRAT ATTACK that was only meant to hurt our Country. You will have a negative mark, at least in my mind, against your record.”

Despite the president’s raging, officials from the Federal Aviation Administration have not publicly indicated any plans to penalize staff.

In addition, out of more than 10,000 workers who worked during the shutdown, just 776 are set to receive the hefty bonuses after the FAA announced that only controllers with perfect attendance records would qualify for the payments.

Since the shutdown ended, Missouri congressman Graves has also brought a bipartisan Bill that would allow air traffic controllers to get paid during future shutdowns.

The bill proposes funding salaries, operating expenses and other FAA programs by tapping into a little-used flight insurance fund that was created after the September 11 attacks and currently has $2.6 billion dollars sitting in it.

“We all saw that the system can be vulnerable when Congress can’t get its job done,” Graves said in a statement.

“This bill guarantees that controllers, who have one of the most high-pressure jobs in the nation, will get paid during any future funding lapses and that air traffic control, aviation safety, and the traveling public will never again be negatively impacted by shutdowns.”