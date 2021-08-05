Schumer: Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died

Richard Trumka, the powerful president of the AFL-CIO labor union, has died, according to Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Schumer, an ally of the union boss, announced Trumka's death from the Senate floor Thursday.

“The working people of America have lost a fierce warrior at a time when we needed him most,” Schumer said.

Further details of Trumka's death were not immediately available. The AFL-CIO did not immediately return messages seeking comment.