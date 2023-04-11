Schumer calls Trump’s bluff on defunding the FBI

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called former president Donald Trump’s bluff as he plans to introduce a resolution that would reject Mr Trump’s calls to defund the FBI and the Department of Justice.

The New York Democrat sent out a “Dear Colleague” letter that said he would introduce the resolution as soon as the Senate returns next week.

“The good work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice sends criminals to prison for bank robbery, sex trafficking, child pornography, hate crimes, terrorism, fraud, and so much more,” his letter said. “The former President and his allies in Congress must not subjugate justice and public safety because of their own personal grievances.”

Mr Schumer’s remarks come after Mr Trump called for defunding the federal law enforcement branches.

“REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS SHOULD DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES,” he said last week on his Truth Social platform.

Mr Trump said so after he was formally arrested and arraigned in Manhattan last week for charges related to his allegedly paying hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, former Playboy model Karen McDougal and a doorman at one of his properties, which he has denied. He pleaded not guilty to 34 charges.

But Mr Schumer said that senators should oppose such words.

“The Senate must recommit that the United States is a nation of laws,” he said. “As free people, we rely on the necessary and professional work of our federal law enforcement agencies to promote the safety and general welfare of our country.”

Mr Schumer’s resolution would state that it “recognizes and appreciates the dedication and devotion demonstrated by the men and women of Federal law enforcement agencies who keep the communities of the United States and the United States safe” and that “condemns calls to “defund” the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

It would also would say the Senate “rejects partisan attempts by former President Donald J. Trump and his allies to degrade public trust in Federal law enforcement agencies for attempted political or legal benefit.”

The Senate is currently not in session but will reconvene next week.